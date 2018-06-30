Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Says He’ll Announce SCOTUS Nominee on July 9

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Announce Birth of Son, Tweet First Photos

by Andy Towle
June 30, 2018 | 8:58am

Tom Daley Dustin Lance Black baby

Photo: Instagram

British Olympic diver Tom Daley and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who announced they were having a child last February (above), have announced the birth of their son Robert Ray Black-Daley, tweeting the first photos.

Wrote Black: “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

Wrote Daley: “Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley ❤ The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable, our precious little son”

The couple also made the announcement in the Times of London print edition.

The announcement reads: “BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”

You Might Also Like