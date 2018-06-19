Trump: Democrats Want ‘Criminal Potential Voters’ to ‘Pour Into and Infest Our Country’

Donald Trump filled his “executive time” on Tuesday morning with an outpouring of lies, attacks, and his usual obsessions in a tweetstorm mostly focused on immigration.

Tweeted Trump: “Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”

He added: “If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!”

And he said “only 2000” kids are without their parents: “We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally. Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions.”

And blames Congress, though Republicans are in control and Obama’s application of the law while in office kept families together: “ # CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security.”

He also lied again about the German crime rate: “Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America!”

And of course, the obligatory ‘witch hunt’ tweet: “I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that their going to use their powers to affect an election!” Inspector General Horowitz on what was going on with numerous people regarding my election. A Rigged Witch Hunt!p”