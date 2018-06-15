Towleroad

Trump: ‘I Want My People’ to ‘Sit Up At Attention’ to Me Like the North Koreans Do to Their Dictator – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 15, 2018 | 9:52am

Donald Trump gave an “unannounced” interview to FOX & Friends Friday morning after teasing it during his “executive time” tweetstorm.

Tweeted Trump: “Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, , is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?”

During the interview, Trump praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, saying “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Later, asked by reporters how to reconcile his statements that Kim loves his people with Kim’s practice of executing them, Trump replies, “I can’t speak to that.”

In a Q&A later with reporters, Trump said it was a joke, and then directed an attack directly at the CNN reporter.

And this:

Full interview with FOX & Friends (in four parts):

