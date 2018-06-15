Trump: ‘I Want My People’ to ‘Sit Up At Attention’ to Me Like the North Koreans Do to Their Dictator – WATCH

Big Dipper and His Meaty Men Get Down at the Car Wash in ‘Lookin’ – WATCH

Rainbow Flag Flies at the World Cup During Putin’s Speech

Donald Trump gave an “unannounced” interview to FOX & Friends Friday morning after teasing it during his “executive time” tweetstorm.

Tweeted Trump: “Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @ foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?”

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

During the interview, Trump praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, saying “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Later, asked by reporters how to reconcile his statements that Kim loves his people with Kim’s practice of executing them, Trump replies, “I can’t speak to that.”

Trump praises Kim Jong Un and wishes Americans were as compliant to their leader as North Koreans: "He is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same." pic.twitter.com/kqmsCwpzDw — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 15, 2018

In a Q&A later with reporters, Trump said it was a joke, and then directed an attack directly at the CNN reporter.

What did you mean just now when you said you wished Americans would sit up at attention when you spoke? TRUMP: I'm kidding. You don't understand sarcasm. Who are you with? You're with CNN? Hey, you are the worst. pic.twitter.com/ggl4YzzGUh — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 15, 2018

How can Kim love his people if he's killing them? Trump: "I can't speak to that." [HE CAN'T SPEAK TO THAT?????] "I can only speak to the fact that we signed an incredible agreement and it's great and going to be great for them too…" pic.twitter.com/kVt9PHbcmS — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 15, 2018

And this:

Trump says it doesn't matter if he dictated the lie for his son because it was only a statement to the "phony New York Times." pic.twitter.com/T9zwsZFqIQ — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 15, 2018

Full interview with FOX & Friends (in four parts):

"I beat Clinton dynasty. I beat Bush dynasty, and now, I guess, hopefully I'm in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 1. pic.twitter.com/wJwiVUNh8x — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

"When I was talking to President Obama, he essentially was ready to go to war with North Korea." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 2. pic.twitter.com/amc302Ae4m — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

"I told the @NFL players… let me know about it, I'll look at it. If they're aggrieved, I will pardon them. I'll get them out." WATCH: Steve Doocy's full interview with President @realDonaldTrump on Fox and Friends – Part 3. pic.twitter.com/ZhCveoyKQH — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018