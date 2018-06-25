Trump Threatens ‘Low IQ’ Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Donald Trump threatened Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Twitter after Waters reacted to the ejection of Sarah Huckabee Sanders from a Virginia restaurant by telling supporters at a rally over the weekend that Trump Cabinet officials would continue to be harassed until they stand up to Trump’s “unconscionable” policies.

Said Waters (above): “I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it is wrong what they’re doing on so many fronts but they tend to not want to confront this president. For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president ‘no I can’t hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can’t keep doing this to children.'”

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stood by Waters in a tweet on Monday morning: “In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”

Trump lashed out at both of them: “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”