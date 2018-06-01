Towleroad

Trump: ‘Why Aren’t They Firing No Talent Samantha Bee?’

by Andy Towle
June 1, 2018 | 7:48am

Donald Trump came for Samantha Bee on Friday morning, screeching for the network to fire her after she apologized for calling Ivanka Trump the C-word.

Tweeted Trump: “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

It’s unclear who the “we” are he’s referring to.

Trump also attacked the “Russian Hoax investigation”…

And

More to come, no doubt…

