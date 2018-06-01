Samantha Bee: We Spent the Day Talking About One Word, When We Should Have Been Talking About Trump’s Awful Policies

Donald Trump came for Samantha Bee on Friday morning, screeching for the network to fire her after she apologized for calling Ivanka Trump the C-word.

Tweeted Trump: “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

It’s unclear who the “we” are he’s referring to.

Trump also attacked the “Russian Hoax investigation”…

A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

And

Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

More to come, no doubt…