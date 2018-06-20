Trump Says He’ll Sign Executive Order to End Family Separations: WATCH

Donald Trump told reporters at the White House this afternoon that he’ll sign an executive order to end immigrant family separations at the U.S. border.

NBC News reports: “Trump did not disclose exactly what he would be signing, but an administration official confirmed to NBC News that an executive order had been drafted by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to temporarily stop separating children from the parents of people detained at the border. Government officials familiar with early drafts of the executive order also told NBC News it would allow families to be detained together but would not stop the “zero tolerance” policy of charging people with a misdemeanor for entering illegally.Several administration officials say the executive order would allow families to be held in immigration detention together.”