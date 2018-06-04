Giuliani: Trump Can’t Be Indicted, Even ‘if He Shot James Comey’

Rudy Giuliani told the Huff Post on Sunday that there is no way Trump can be indicted, even if he shoots former FBI director James Comey.

Said Giuliani: “In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted. I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is. If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day. Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

The remarks came following a day of interviews in which Giuliani said Trump “probably” had the power to pardon himself.

Giuliani also claimed that arguments in a 20-page leaked letter to Robert Mueller that Trump can terminate any investigation at any time, are valed: “Firing an employee when you know that another employee is going to come in and take that job and further the investigation, cannot possibly be obstructing the investigation…for every one of these things that he did we can write out five reasons why he did it. If four of them were completely innocent and one of them is your assumption that it’s a guilty motive, which the president would deny, you can’t possibly prosecute him, or recommend impeachment.”