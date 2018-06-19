‘RuPaul’ Reunites, Brits Bake, ‘Cooking On High’ and More TV This Week

Trump: Democrats Want ‘Criminal Potential Voters’ to ‘Pour Into and Infest Our Country’

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Before a savage battle between the final four, catch up with all the season 10 queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race reunion special Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1. It’s the long-awaited return of Miss … Vanjie.

Attention all you soggy bottoms: A never-before-seen-in-the-U.S. season of The Great British Baking Show drops Friday with two back-to-back episodes Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern on PBS.

For an entirely different kind of cooking competition, check out Netflix’s new series Cooking On High where chefs compete to create the best dish using, you guessed it, cannabis. The series debuts Friday.

Your summer action flick not packing enough hunks? Tune in to HBO Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern for Kingsman: The Golden Circle starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Channing Tatum.

If you’re still sleeping on Pose, it’s time to wake the hell up. The best new show of the year continues to up its game week after week. The cast is incredible, the writing is rich and layered and the ballroom scenes are exhilarating. Catch the first appearance of Christopher Meloni’s character Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on FX.

What are you watching this week on TV?