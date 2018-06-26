RuPaul Crowns a Winner, Dan Reynolds’ ‘Believer’, ‘Gorgeous Ladies’ Return to the Ring and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of alt-rock outfit Imagine Dragons, takes his message of positivity to the stage in the new doc Believer, tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET and on demand on HBO2. The film focuses on the singer’s work spreading LGBTQ acceptance within the Mormon church with his LoveLoud concert.

If you’ve been loving Pose as much as we have, you’ll want to catch up with Viceland’s original docuseries, My House. Get a look at the real-life queer and trans people of color that are ruling the ball scene today. The series first season wraps Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

It’s time to crown a winner on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Will it be Asia, Eureka, Kameron or Aquaria named America’s next drag superstar? Tune in to VH1 Thursday at 8 p.m. to find out.

Our favorite Netflix original series GLOW returns for its second season Friday. As if 1980s ladies’ wrestling wasn’t implicitly queer enough, this season adds a lesbian wrestler to the already stellar ensemble.

Speaking of Pose, a new episode lands Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on FX. The focus shifts to James Van Der Beek’s sleazy character, Matt, and his blossoming feud with Stan (Evan Peters).

What are you watching this week on TV?