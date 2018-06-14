‘Gay-For-Pay’ Adult Film Performer Tyler White Dies

Tyler White, a performer for the studio Broke Straight Boys who identified himself as ‘gay-for-pay’, died this week at his mother’s home in Providence, Rhode Island. He was 25.

White’s death comes shortly after that of fellow adult performer Dave Slick. The website Xbiz.com (not wk-friendly) reports that drugs may have been involved in both deaths: “He performed in more than two dozen scenes for BrokeStraightBoys. Well liked with the studio’s owner, White toured with BSB for a number of Pride events.”

BSB producer Shannon Prewitt told AVN: “It’s something we’re pretty sad about because he was a wonderful person. Some people have true illnesses that they just can’t seem to get away from. Unfortunately, it just got the best of him.”