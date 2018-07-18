Andrew Rannells Explains Why He Ordered a ‘Drag Race’ Contestant to Sashay Away: WATCH

Boys in the Band actor Andrew Rannells appeared with Kristin Chenoweth on The Late Show with Seth Meyers this week and spoke about his recent judging gig on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rannells joked with Meyers that Monet X Change to sashay away after Monet gave him a long,.”very sweet” speech about how nice he was to bring coffee and snacks to children in line at Spring Awakening.

“He finished the whole speech and then I said, ‘that’s Jonathan Groff!'” snapped Rannells. “And then he said, no, no, no, I meant Book of Mormon, and I said, too late! Sashay away!”

Rannells also talked about The Boys in the Band, and his first encounter with Chenoweth.