The Moment ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Aquaria Realized She Won, and Her Debut Single ‘Burn Rubber’ – WATCH

by Towleroad
July 1, 2018 | 2:00pm

Aquaria, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10, released her debut single on Friday.

Writes Billboard: ‘Inspired by Lady Gaga, Madonna and Daft Punk, Aquaria sings about latex, corsets, and sports cars in a full-throttle race to the top. The track was co-written by Jesse Saint John, who has helped penned tracks for Britney Spears, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. “I just wanted it to be very high intensity, high octane, very exciting, very sexy, very dark, very energetic.”‘

READ THIS: The ‘Drag Race’ Finale Crowns a Deserving Queen (And Kills Scores of Butterflies) – RECAP

VH1 also released a reaction video of the four finalists watching the finale:

