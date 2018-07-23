‘FOX & Friends’ Hilariously Owned After Accidentally Booking Anti-Trump Candidate: WATCH

FOX & Friends’ bookers thought they had booked pro-ICE Democratic congressional candidate Ann Kirkpatrick on Monday but through their own idiocy allowed Barbara L’Italien, an anti-Trump state senator from Massachusetts, to denounce the president’s immigration policies.

Said L’Italien when asked by the hosts to tell them why she supports ICE: “Good morning. I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump. I feel that what’s happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane.”

She added: “I keep thinking about what we’re putting parents through, imagining how terrifying that must be for those families, imagining how it would feel not knowing if I’d ever see my kids again. We have to stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms, stop putting kids in cages, and stop making 3-year-old defend themselves in court.”

The State TV hosts finally figured out something was wrong and cut away, but not until after L’Italien had gotten in her lengthy spiel.

Think Progress got an explanation of why the mistake took place from L’Italien’s office. FOX News bookers are idiots: “They reached out to our staff believing they were reaching the Kirkpatrick office due to their own failure of due diligence. Over the process of getting the interview scheduled, they repeatedly showed very little grasp on the facts, down to whether or not Ann Kirkpatrick was still in Congress.”