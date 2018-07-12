Gay Man Posts Defiant Smiling Bloody Selfie Moments After Homophobic Attack: ‘U Will Get What’s Coming to U’

Blair Wilson, a 21-year-old from Neilston, Scotland, is going viral after sharing a smiling selfie shortly after a homophobic attack left his face covered in blood. The post has since been shared more than 600 times.

Wrote Wilson in the post: “to the wee cunt that called me a faggot across the main street then tried to attack me when i called him “hen” we aw know who u are and u will get what’s coming to u 😁💖 trust it to be someone insecure with his own sexuality trying to take it out on someone secure in himself. Wish u well 😘”

Wilson told the local paper Barrhead News that he posted the photo as an act of defiance: “I thought, clearly, this person doesn’t realise how close Neilston is and I just wanted to post something so that, when he sobered up, he might see how much love and support I have. I knew, as soon as it happened, that I could either keep quiet and feel embarrassed about it or I could shame him over Facebook. As soon as I posted it, even though my nose was still bleeding, I didn’t care.”

He added: “I did use some choice words in the post, but the message I wanted to get across is you need to stick up for yourself. Maybe don’t go getting yourself hurt, but show them you have friends, you are loved. I think some people think because you are a different sexuality from them you have no friends and everyone is in the same mindset of them, when the reality is they’re the minority. You can prove to them you’re much more loved than they will ever be if they live a life of hate.”