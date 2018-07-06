Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out: ‘I’m Definitely Attracted to Men’

Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview with PAPER magazine.
Urie spoke about his sexuality in a 2013 interview, and said then that he’d call himself “straight” revealing that he’d “experimented” in bisexuality.
Now Urie seems more forthright about it: “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”
Added Urie: “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”