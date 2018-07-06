Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out: ‘I’m Definitely Attracted to Men’

Elizabeth Warren Rips Trump After #MeToo ‘Pocahontas’ Jibe: ‘Maybe You Should Focus on the Lives You’re Destroying’

Trump Defends Rep. Jim Jordan as Fifth Wrestler Says He Willfully Ignored Sexual Abuse as Coach

Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview with PAPER magazine.

Urie spoke about his sexuality in a 2013 interview, and said then that he’d call himself “straight” revealing that he’d “experimented” in bisexuality.

Now Urie seems more forthright about it: “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

Added Urie: “I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”