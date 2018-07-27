Towleroad Gay News

Brewers Pitcher Josh Hader Booed in SF Following Homophobic and Racist Tweet Controversy: WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 27, 2018 | 12:22pm

Brewers pitcher Josh Hader received a much cooler reception when he headed to the mound in San Francisco than the standing ovation he received earlier this week from Milwaukee fans.

Hader apologized and was disciplined by MLB after a series of homophobic and racist tweets he had written resurfaced during last week’s All Star game. He was ordered to undergo sensitivity training and participate in inclusion initiatives.

