Britney Spears Puts Andy Cohen on a Leash in Her New York City ‘Freakshow’ — WATCH

by Towleroad
July 25, 2018 | 11:53am

Andy Cohen wasn’t enjoying himself at all on stage in the role of Britney Spears’ “freak” during her song “Freakshow” in New York City on Tuesday night.

Posts on social media showed the talk show host happily freaking out as he was led across the stage on a leash by Spears, who, after hearing the audience roar, said “I think you know who this is, give it up for him,” before signing a t-shirt and turning to the audience to say, “Ow… ears… he’s loud!”

