At Least Four Boys Rescued from Cave in Thailand as Operation Continues

At least 4 of the 12 boys trapped in a cave system in Thailand for almost two weeks have been rescued in an operation that appears to be moving much more swiftly than expected.

CBS News reports: “The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters Sunday was “D-Day,” with 13 foreigner and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue. Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety. The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.”