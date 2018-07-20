Cher Remembers Her First Encounter with Gay Men: WATCH

Cher told GLAAD’s Anthony Ramos she had her first encounter with gay men in her own living room, though she didn’t understand what ‘gay’ was at the time:

“The first gay men I met I was 12 years old, and I came home from school and there were these two guys in our living room. And they were talking to my mom and her best friend. They were so happy and excited about everything they were talking about, so animated. And I thought, ‘These guys are much more fun than the regular men that come over to visit.’ And I didn’t know that they were gay, but I just thought ‘These guys are great,’ and it all started from then.”