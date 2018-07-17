Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Homophobe Spews Violent Threats at Neighborhood Gay Couple in Viral Video, But Police Unsure What To Do: WATCH

Former GOP Governor Christie Whitman Calls on Trump to Resign: ‘You Are Not Fit to Lead This Great Nation’

by Andy Towle
July 17, 2018 | 9:44am

Former NJ Governor Christie Whitman, a Republican, called on Trump to resign in a tweet following the Putin treason summit.

Said Whitman: “Mr #President, you should be ashamed. To deny your own country and government in favor of a foriegn leader whose country has, for decades, tried to undermine the #UnitedStates is irrational and dangerous. Please step down, you are not fit to lead this great #nation. #TrumpPutin”

You Might Also Like