Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Seth Meyers Mocks Giuliani’s ‘Insane’ Attempts to Acquit Trump: ‘A Liar Whose Lawyer is Lying About His Lying Lawyer’s Lies’ – WATCH

Boy George and Culture Club Release First Single Since 1999, ‘Let Somebody Love You’ – LISTEN

by Towleroad
July 31, 2018 | 10:04am

Boy George and Culture Club have released “Let Somebody Love You”, the band’s first single since 1999’s “Cold Shoulder” in advance of a new album, Life, being released on October 26.

RELATED: The YMCA Embraced the Village People Classic and Hired Boy George to Re-Record It: WATCH

You Might Also Like