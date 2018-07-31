Boy George and Culture Club Release First Single Since 1999, ‘Let Somebody Love You’ – LISTEN PreviousPrevious StoryMatt Baume Goes Back in TV Time to Re-View a Groundbreaking Gay ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Episode: WATCHNextNext StoryGrindr Says It’s About to Get ‘Kindr’, Teasing Effort to Fight ‘Sexual Racism’by TowleroadJuly 31, 2018 | 10:04amShare Comments Boy George and Culture Club have released “Let Somebody Love You”, the band’s first single since 1999’s “Cold Shoulder” in advance of a new album, Life, being released on October 26. RELATED: The YMCA Embraced the Village People Classic and Hired Boy George to Re-Record It: WATCH PreviousPrevious StoryMatt Baume Goes Back in TV Time to Re-View a Groundbreaking Gay ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Episode: WATCHNextNext StoryGrindr Says It’s About to Get ‘Kindr’, Teasing Effort to Fight ‘Sexual Racism’Share Like Comments