Ryan Reynolds: ‘I’d Love to See More of’ Deadpool’s Pansexuality in Future Films

Actor Ryan Reynolds told a San Diego Comic Con panel that he’d like to see Deadpool and his alter-ego Wade Wilson explore his pansexuality after being asked by a bisexual fan if the character would do so in future films.

Said Reynolds: “I certainly think that this universe…needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways. The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more.”