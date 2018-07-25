Donald Trump’s Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star Destroyed by Man with Pick Axe

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning by a man wielding a pick axe.
Tweeted NBC LA’s Jonathan Gonzalez: “Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found.”
Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it's believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he's nowhere to be found. @NBCLA
— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018
LAPD confirms the suspect has turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police. @nbcla
— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018