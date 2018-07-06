Parents Reject Their Drag Queen Son in a Restaurant on ‘What Would You Do?’ – WATCH

ABC’s What Would You Do? took their cue from a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and set up a scenario in which a drag queen comes to a restaurant to have dinner with his parents, who make a very public display of rejecting him. Drag Race‘s MonetXChange joined host John Quiñones to offer perspective on what happened.

“You look like a clown,” said the mother.

“I’m embarrassed for you and us,” said the father.

As you would guess, customers step in to offer advice, with most supporting the son. Said one customer: “There are worse things. The glass is half full. There are worse things. That’s his job…I wish I had a body like that.”

Another straight man addressed the drag queen and invites him over to sit with them: “I think you look beautiful.”

But others empathized with the parents: “As a parent you’re supposed to accept it. I couldn’t do it. I love my son to death, but oh no.”

Finally, one man offers the parents a good piece of advice: “My son is gay too. He came out when he was sixteen. It’s…you know I had to accept it. It was a hard thing to accept but it is what it is. It took me so long to get over. It was a couple years…where I was…had to ignore it for a while. So hopefully it doesn’t take you that long to get over it…because you’re going to lose him in between.”

Watch: