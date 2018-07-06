Vicious Homophobic Attack Injures Three Staffers at Eagle London Gay Bar

A vicious attack at the Eagle London last Sunday sent three staff members to the hospital with injuries including a fractured skull and foot.

The Evening Standard reports: “Two men, aged 42 and 30, and a woman, 20, were apparently upset at being asked to leave the venue’s smoking area. They were then asked to leave the premises entirely after making homophobic remarks to staff. But they quickly became violent and assaulted members of staff, leaving them with serious injuries. The trio were taken into custody at a south London police station before being released under investigation.”

Wrote Eagle London on its Facebook page: “Thank You! For all the support we have received. We have suffered a truly awful incident that has caused some dreadful injuries to my team. Lambeth Police are investigating the incident and we will leave them to do their job. Eagle London is open for our Biggest LGBT Pride Celebrations ‘EVER’ starting tonight and we look forward to welcoming all of our friends and family for PRIDE 2018 ❤️”