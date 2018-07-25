Gay Men Targeted by Homophobic Egg Thrower in Florida Gayborhood: WATCH

Michael Cohen Not Seeking a Pardon from Trump and is Dedicated to Telling the Truth, Claims Attorney: WATCH

Police are searching for the owner of a black BMW that was seen speeding south on Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors, Florida after someone in the car hurled eggs at gay men on the sidewalk and used homophobic slurs.

CBS Miami reports that Brian Carter witnessed the incident while standing outside of Gym Bar: ‘At about 11:45 p.m., a car slowed down in front of them on Wilton Drive at Northeast 7th Ave. “Suddenly we heard somebody scream, ‘Do you want to be gay?’ And got hit from behind with an egg,” Carter said. After making the comment about being gay the people in the car, possibly a black BMW M3, hurled eggs at the three — hitting Brian then speeding off.’

Local10 adds: ‘It appears Carter and his friends weren’t the only ones who were targeted either. Just a short walk down Wilton Drive, Local 10’s Ian Margol found more eggs, including one right across the street from the police department. For years, Wilton Manors has been a safe haven for the LGBT community and Gym Bar’s owner Rick Schmutzler said he is disappointed to see people being targeted here. “And then some idiot decides he’s going to drive by, throw an egg and yell a slur. It’s cowardly. It’s stupid. It’s childish and it’s ridiculous,” Schmutzler said.’

The suspects could face up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

GYM Sportsbar responded to the incident by offering $3 egg sandwiches, posting on its Facebook page, “we’re not afraid of any eggs.”