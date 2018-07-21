Man Filmed Shouting ‘Faggot’ and ‘Half-Breed’ at Teens Outside McDonald’s Arrested for Felony Hate Crime

Trump on Seized Cohen Recording: ‘The Good News is That Your Favorite President Did Nothing Wrong!’

Richard Sovenski, an Idaho man, has been arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of felony malicious harassment, Idaho’s hate crime statute, after attacking a Spokane youth group visiting Coeur d’Alene to hear a local preacher. The attack took place at a McDonald’s. Sovenski was arrested five days later.

The group’s leader, Jose Ceniceros, said he began filming after Sovenski had punched him and thrown him to the ground. It’s unclear what motivated Sovenski’s abuse and assault, but a woman with him told police the high schoolers were “being rude, dancing and running around causing a disturbance” according to local media. Ceniceros disputes her story.

CdA McDonald’s hate crime from Mitch Ryals on Vimeo.

Said Sovenski in the clip: “Why don’t you get a f—kin’ job…I will f—k you up in a f—kin’ heartbeat you f—kin’ little faggot. Oh you f—k you, you f—kin’ half breed.”