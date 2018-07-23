Florist ‘Goes On Vacation’ to Avoid Serving Gay Couple: WATCH

Trump Seeks to Punish 6 Former U.S. Intelligence Officials Who Have Criticized Him by Revoking Security Clearances

David Elliott and his boyfriend are getting married in less than a month and approached a florist in Avon, Indiana to do the flowers, but the florist refused after she learned she would be serving gay men, WCMH reports.

Said Elliott: “She said what do you need? I said ‘I need two boutonnieres. She then said ‘What does the bride need?’ I said ‘Well there is no bride.’ And then she said ‘Well then I’m going on vacation. and I can’t help you.’ I then said ‘OK,’ and I walked out. I took that to mean because of my relationship, she couldn’t help me out.”