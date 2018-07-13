FX Renews ‘Pose’ for Season 2

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals’ NYC ball scene series Pose has been renewed for Season 2, FX announced on Thursday. The show made history by assembling the largest transgender cast and crew of any show ever.

Said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, in a statement: “Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with ‘Pose,’ an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture. As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like ‘Pose’ on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is ‘Pose’.”