Delaware Becomes 15th State Plus D.C. to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy

Delaware has become the 15th state plus Washington D.C. to ban the harmful practice of gay conversion therapy for minors. Governor John Carney signed SB65 into law on Monday. Delaware joins Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Mexico, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

Carney tweeted: “All Delawareans, including Delaware children, deserve to be respected for who they are, and I was proud to sign Senate Bill 65 into law today. Discredited practices like conversion therapy have no place in Delaware. I’m thankful for the legislators and advocates who moved SB 65 forward. Thank you specifically to Rep. Heffernan and Sen. McDowell for their leadership on this important issue, and to all members of the General Assembly who voted to make this new law a reality.”