Gay Man’s Retort to News That Kylie Jenner Will Soon Be the ‘Youngest Self-Made Billionaire’ Goes Viral

Kylie Jenner is about to become the youngest-ever self made billionaire thanks to her make-up line (and family’s pile of money). The New York Daily News sassed at its readers this week with a tweet that asked, “What are you doing with your life?” suggesting that Jenner’s wealth and fame were something to be impressed by.

Their tweet generated a lot of responses, but this one, from a gay man, has more than 62,000 retweets.

I was diagnosed with HIV at age 11 in 1987. My parents were told I had 6 months-to-2 years to live. I’m turning 43 on Monday and I’ve spent the last two decades of my life educating about HIV through writing, speaking and laughter. https://t.co/DEbD4c7kil — Shawn of the Bled (@shawndecker) July 14, 2018

Others had responses as well.

Wasting none of it thinking about Kylie Jenner. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 13, 2018

Just because you were born on 3rd base, that doesn't mean that you hit a triple. — thomas cs. szendrey (@csszrr) July 13, 2018

Self made to the extent she’s had lotsa work done … — Barbara Cossman (@BIC_09) July 14, 2018

Just raising 4 kids (2 adopted) to be self-sufficient contributing members of society. Served 10 years in the USMC. Donating money, time, and skills to the local homeless shelter. Being my friend’s health care advocate. Just regular human stuff. Who the f**k is Kylie? — Mark Duffel (@2mduffel) July 16, 2018