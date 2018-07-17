Towleroad Gay News

Gay Man’s Retort to News That Kylie Jenner Will Soon Be the ‘Youngest Self-Made Billionaire’ Goes Viral

by Andy Towle
July 17, 2018 | 9:59am

Kylie Jenner is about to become the youngest-ever self made billionaire thanks to her make-up line (and family’s pile of money). The New York Daily News sassed at its readers this week with a tweet that asked, “What are you doing with your life?” suggesting that Jenner’s wealth and fame were something to be impressed by.

Their tweet generated a lot of responses, but this one, from a gay man, has more than 62,000 retweets.

Wrote Shawn Decker: “I was diagnosed with HIV at age 11 in 1987. My parents were told I had 6 months-to-2 years to live. I’m turning 43 on Monday and I’ve spent the last two decades of my life educating about HIV through writing, speaking and laughter.”

