Gay Couple in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed by Adopted Son at Home in California: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two gay men identified as Ken Coll and Tom Boulet are in critical condition after being stabbed by their 21-year-old adopted son in Sherman Oaks, California. Authorities are investigating whether mental illness was a factor.

KABC reports: ‘According to LAPD investigators, the incident apparently stemmed from an argument involving the suspect, who was home from college for the summer, and his parents. It was unclear what sparked the verbal altercation. Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4600 block of Burnet Avenue, where the son was taken into custody without incident. News video from the scene shows him in handcuffs and speaking with police, who described him as cooperative and “nonchalant.” Neighbors identified the suspect as 21-year-old Matthew Boulet. Police said he admitted to the stabbings and is facing attempted murder charges.’