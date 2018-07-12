Gay Man Pops the Question During Taylor Swift Concert: WATCH

A gay Taylor Swift fan named Ric got the surprise and thrill of his life when his boyfriend proposed to him at her concert in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.
Tweeted Ric: “He asked me to marry him while Taylor Swift was singing our song in front of us and I said ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY.”
👬❤️ it’s a love story baby, I said yes ❤️💍 #repTourDC @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/xwrK3Qat52
— 𝖗𝖎𝖈’𝖘 𝖗𝖊𝖕𝖚𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@ItsRicBitch) July 12, 2018
Ric later tweeted a touching video of the moment he popped the question, as Swift sang “Call It What You Want”.
This is the exact moment when he proposed!!!
Thank you so much for all the love!!! @taylorswift13 I love you so much, thank you for inspiring us ❤️
Call it what you want, call it a save the date 💍 #reptourDC #repuationStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/05DBXnoZ7U
— 𝖗𝖎𝖈’𝖘 𝖗𝖊𝖕𝖚𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@ItsRicBitch) July 12, 2018