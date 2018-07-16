GOP Congressmen Support Arming 4-Year-Olds with Guns in New Clip from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Show: WATCH

HRC Calls Out Trump and Putin for Anti-LGBTQ Persecution in Massive Projection on Helsinki Palace: WATCH

Another clip from Sacha Baron Cohen’s show Who Is America? has emerged and part of it features current and former GOP congressmen offering their support for a program to arm and train children as young as 4-years-old with guns.

Among those cajoled by Cohen into offering support for the program are conservative radio host and Former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois who explains that the “kinder-guardian” program is for “specially selected children” aged 4 to 12 years to train to use “pistols, rifles, semi-automatics, and a rudimentary knowledge of mortars.”

Walsh later addresses the children directly: “Happy shooting, kids.”

Others offering their support are Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA).

But Cohen made the most bravura troll on Larry Pratt, executive director emeritus of Gun Owners of America, who was convinced to justify his support for the program with a statement laden with names of contemporary recording artists.

Sayds Pratt, a former Delegate in the Virginia House: “Toddlers are pure, uncorrupted by fake news or homosexuality. They don’t worry if it’s politically correct to shoot a mentally deranged gunman. They’ll just do it. The science behind this program is proven. At age 4, a child processes images 80 percent faster than an adult meaning that essentially, like owls, they can see in slow motion.”

He then adds (as a stone-faced Cohen looks on): “Children under five also have elevated levels of the pheromone Blink-182, produced by the part of the liver known as the Rita Ora. This allows nerve reflexes to travel along the Cardi B neural pathway to the Wiz Khalifa 40% faster.”

Watch:

Watch a clip of Republicans endorsing the arming of preschoolers on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show: #WhoIsAmerica. pic.twitter.com/rnc9MWqmOV — TW Polk (@twpolk) July 15, 2018

The clip is part of an official first look at Who Is America? which debuted over the weekend: