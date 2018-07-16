GOP Congressmen Support Arming 4-Year-Olds with Guns in New Clip from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Show: WATCH

Towleroad Gay News

by Andy Towle
July 16, 2018 | 9:45am

Sacha Baron Cohen Larry Pratt

Another clip from Sacha Baron Cohen’s show Who Is America? has emerged and part of it features current and former GOP congressmen offering their support for a program to arm and train children as young as 4-years-old with guns.

Among those cajoled by Cohen into offering support for the program are conservative radio host and Former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois who explains that the “kinder-guardian” program is for “specially selected children” aged 4 to 12 years to train to use “pistols, rifles, semi-automatics, and a rudimentary knowledge of mortars.”

Walsh later addresses the children directly: “Happy shooting, kids.”

Others offering their support are Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA).

But Cohen made the most bravura troll on Larry Pratt, executive director emeritus of Gun Owners of America, who was convinced to justify his support for the program with a statement laden with names of contemporary recording artists.

Sayds Pratt, a former Delegate in the Virginia House: “Toddlers are pure, uncorrupted by fake news or homosexuality. They don’t worry if it’s politically correct to shoot a mentally deranged gunman. They’ll just do it. The science behind this program is proven. At age 4, a child processes images 80 percent faster than an adult meaning that essentially, like owls, they can see in slow motion.”

He then adds (as a stone-faced Cohen looks on): “Children under five also have elevated levels of the pheromone Blink-182, produced by the part of the liver known as the Rita Ora. This allows nerve reflexes to travel along the Cardi B neural pathway to the Wiz Khalifa 40% faster.”

Watch:

The clip is part of an official first look at Who Is America? which debuted over the weekend:

