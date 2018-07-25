GOP Rep. Jason Spencer Resigns Over Sacha Baron Show Segment

Gay Couple in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed by Adopted Son at Home in California: WATCH

Georgia GOP Rep. Jason Spencer has resigned after being duped by Sacha Baron Cohen for a segment on his new show Who Is America? Spencer had resisted resigning and said he would serve out his term.The AJC reports“he will step down at the end of the month, Ralston spokesman Kaleb McMichen said late Tuesday. ”

In a segment from the show, Spencer dropped his pants and chased Cohen, who iswasposing as an anti-terrorism expert, around a gym floor yelling “America” in an exercise meant to demonstrate how to intimidate a terrorist. Cohen convinced Spencer that a terrorist’s greatest fear is being a homosexual, and that they are terrified of being touched by bare male buttocks. Cohen also convinced Spencer to draw attention to terrorists in public by using the N-word, and taught him to try to identify whether someone wearing a burka is a terrorist by shoving a selfie stick under their skirt while pretending to be a Chinese tourist.