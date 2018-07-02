‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Pose’ And Everything Else You Don’t Want to Miss On TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Celebrate America’s birthday the only way that’s appropriate these days: With the new episode of Handmaid’s Tale Wednesday on Hulu. Behold our future, America.

While it could never live up to the old Charles Nelson Reilly and Paul Lynde days, the latest Alec Baldwin-hosted incarnation of Match Game is still good for a laugh. A new episode kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC and will feature guests like Constance Zimmer and Laverne Cox.

Jerry Seinfeld is back behind the wheel for another season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee this Friday on Netflix. This season’s ride-alongs feature faves like Ellen and Kate McKinnon.

Learn about the Supreme Court while we still have one with Marshall, hitting Showtime Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern. The biopic of the first black Supreme Court Justice stars Chadwick Boseman, Kate Hudson and Sterling K. Brown.

Category is: Must-See TV. A new episode of Ryan Murphy’s brilliant Pose airs Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on FX.

What are you watching this week on TV?