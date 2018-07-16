Harry Styles: ‘We’re All a Little Bit Gay’ – WATCH

HRC Calls Out Trump and Putin for Anti-LGBTQ Persecution in Massive Projection on Helsinki Palace: WATCH

Harry Styles held the final concert of his solo world tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night. During the concert he reacted to a gay fan who was holding up a sign for the One Direction singer.

Said Styles after approaching a fan: “Can I read [the sign]? It says ‘I’m gay and I love you.'”

“I love you as well. Thank you for coming. I mean, we’re all a little bit gay.”

Styles has been showing support for the LGBTQ community throughout his tour. He has even been selling tour merchandise – rainbow t-shirts with the phrase “Treat People With Kindness” – that benefit GLSEN. In June he held up a rainbow flag that said “Make America Gay Again”.

Styles sent fans into a frenzy on social media in March after performing his track “Medicine” at a gig in Basel, Switzerland. Some suggested the lyrics meant he was coming out as bisexual.

Styles was tight-lipped when asked about his sexuality in a 2017 interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be,” said Styles. “It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he gives his sexual orientation a label, Styles said: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No.”

But he praised artists like Miley Cyrus, who do discuss it: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.”

Styles also told a French talk show that he sees LGBT equality as something that’s “fundamental” and not political.

In 2014, Styles told One Direction bandmate Niall Horan “Hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it,” when Horan was asked about dating men.