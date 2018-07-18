Trump: ‘So Many People at the Higher Levels of Intelligence Loved’ My Helsinki Press Conference

It must be opposite day again, because Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed that “so many people at the higher levels of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki.”

Tweeted Trump: “So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

He added: “While the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. Many positive things will come out of that meeting……Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!”

Trump later accused his critics of having “derangement syndrome.”