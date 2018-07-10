George Clooney, Tony Perkins, Madonna, Jimmy Kimmel, India, Hidden Flag, Dwight Hammond, Robin Wright: HOT LINKS

JIMMY KIMMEL. Countering Trump’s lies about him.

ROBIN WRIGHT. On Kevin Spacey: “I don’t even know how to reach him.”

EUROPE TRIP. Trump will meet with Putin alone, says meeting “may be the easiest” of all his meetings.

Trump says that between NATO, Theresa May, and Putin that his meeting with Putin "may be the easiest of them all." (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/Uf8e0yDQU5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 10, 2018

MORE PARDONS. Trump pardons extremist ranchers involved in standoff with U.S. government: ‘President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned two eastern Oregon ranchers serving time in federal prison for setting fire to public land in a case that inflamed their supporters and gave rise to the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The decision will free Dwight Hammond Jr., 76, and son Steven Hammond, 49, convicted in 2012 of arson on Harney County land where they had grazing rights for their cattle. They were ordered back to prison in early 2016 to serve out five-year sentences.’

TAB HUNTER. How Hollywood’s golden boy became a gay icon.

HIDDEN RAINBOW FLAG OF THE DAY. Covert activism at the World Cup.

In Russia it’s illegal to display the LGBT pride flag. So during the #WorldCup these 6 football fans have formed a hidden rainbow flag with their soccer jerseys, to protest Russia’s discriminatory laws in plain sight. #HiddenFlag ✊🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/I6uvYztGlR — Jason Ball (@jasonballau) July 9, 2018

INDIA. High court deliberation on decriminalization of homosexuality begins: “On Tuesday, a panel of five judges headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra heard legal arguments against Section 377 of the Indian penal code, which bans gay sex. The case could have a wide-ranging impact on how lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender citizens are treated across the subcontinent.”

CHUCK SCHUMER. On Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to SCOTUS: “Why did the president stick with Kavanaugh? Because he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will go to the court and ask that the president be subpoenaed. … And President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there,” Schumer said during a rally with Senate Democrats outside the Supreme Court.”

MAINE. Tony Perkins hails Governor Paul LePage’s veto of gay conversion therapy ban.

GEORGE CLOONEY. George Clooney’s scooter collides with car in Sardinia. “George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

MADONNA. Making new beats…

And apologizing to women:

A P O L O G i Z E………..♥️ #stevenkleinstudio. Text by Rupi Kaur 🙏🏼. #thefutureisequal pic.twitter.com/LmRsC3RRf0 — Madonna (@Madonna) July 9, 2018

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Wicomeva.