Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump and Anthony Kennedy Had Been Negotiating for Weeks About Retirement, Replacement, Kavanaugh: REPORT

George Clooney, Tony Perkins, Madonna, Jimmy Kimmel, India, Hidden Flag, Dwight Hammond, Robin Wright: HOT LINKS

by Andy Towle
July 10, 2018 | 3:00pm

JIMMY KIMMEL. Countering Trump’s lies about him.

ROBIN WRIGHT. On Kevin Spacey: “I don’t even know how to reach him.”

EUROPE TRIP. Trump will meet with Putin alone, says meeting “may be the easiest” of all his meetings.

MORE PARDONS. Trump pardons extremist ranchers involved in standoff with U.S. government: ‘President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned two eastern Oregon ranchers serving time in federal prison for setting fire to public land in a case that inflamed their supporters and gave rise to the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The decision will free Dwight Hammond Jr., 76, and son Steven Hammond, 49, convicted in 2012 of arson on Harney County land where they had grazing rights for their cattle. They were ordered back to prison in early 2016 to serve out five-year sentences.’

TAB HUNTER. How Hollywood’s golden boy became a gay icon.

HIDDEN RAINBOW FLAG OF THE DAY. Covert activism at the World Cup.

INDIA. High court deliberation on decriminalization of homosexuality begins: “On Tuesday, a panel of five judges headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra heard legal arguments against Section 377 of the Indian penal code, which bans gay sex. The case could have a wide-ranging impact on how lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender citizens are treated across the subcontinent.”

CHUCK SCHUMER. On Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to SCOTUS: “Why did the president stick with Kavanaugh? Because he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will go to the court and ask that the president be subpoenaed. … And President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there,” Schumer said during a rally with Senate Democrats outside the Supreme Court.”

MAINE. Tony Perkins hails Governor Paul LePage’s veto of gay conversion therapy ban.

GEORGE CLOONEY. George Clooney’s scooter collides with car in Sardinia. “George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

MADONNA. Making new beats…

And apologizing to women:

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Wicomeva.

this Miami heat tho☀️😅🔥

A post shared by @ wicomeva on

You Might Also Like