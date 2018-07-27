Towleroad Gay News

Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘Hello, Dolly!’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 27, 2018 | 11:52am

Hillary Clinton attended a performance of Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! on Thursday night and received a rousing ovation from the crowd and a thrilled tweet from the show’s star Bette Midler.

