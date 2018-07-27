Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘Hello, Dolly!’ – WATCH

Man Arrested Heading to L.A. Pride with Explosives and Ammo Receives Prison Sentence

High School Valedictorian Homeless Yet Determined After Parents Throw Him Out for Being Gay: WATCH

Hillary Clinton attended a performance of Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! on Thursday night and received a rousing ovation from the crowd and a thrilled tweet from the show’s star Bette Midler.

Finally saw Bette in #HelloDolly and was rewarded with a visit from Hillary. #nothingbutrespectformypresident pic.twitter.com/AlJcrvG1p5 — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) July 27, 2018