Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘Hello, Dolly!’ – WATCH

Hillary Clinton attended a performance of Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! on Thursday night and received a rousing ovation from the crowd and a thrilled tweet from the show’s star Bette Midler.
Finally saw Bette in #HelloDolly and was rewarded with a visit from Hillary.
#HILLARYCLINTON CAME TO #"HELLODOLLY TONIGHT!! What a thrill! The crowd stood, clapped and chanted her name until the lights went down. It made us all unbelievably happy to see her…
Retweeted Chris Gando: #HelloDolly tonight with @BetteMidler This is from our seats in the balcony. @HillaryClinton
@HillaryClinton at Hello Dolly tonight. Hillary loves Broadway and Broadway loves Hillary!
