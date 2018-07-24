Luke Evans, Nikki Haley, Sean Spicer, Ryan Lochte, Hocus Pocus, Criminalizing Gay Sex, Voltron, Henry Cavill: HOT LINKS

ADAM SCHIFF. A disturbing number of Trump campaign members met with Russians and lied about it.

SEAN SPICER. New book “riddled with inaccuracies.” “Mr. Spicer has not been well served by the book’s fact checkers and copy editors,” Karl wrote. “He refers to the author of the infamous Trump dossier as ‘Michael Steele,’ who is in truth the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, not the British ex-spy Christopher Steele.”

OOPS. Ryan Lochte banned from swimming for using IV after posting photo on Instagram.

OF COURSE. White House used China-made silverware at yesterday’s Made in America showcase.

LIFE AFTER SARAH. White House looks at replacements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “At the top of the list is Heather Nauert, the current State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News host. Nauert has impressed White House aides with her steady performances in Foggy Bottom. Multiple people close to the White House pointed out that Nauert remained in Trump’s good graces even when the president soured on former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.”

QATAR. New York Times’ LGBT coverage censored. ‘In several pictures shared with ABC News, entire articles published from April to July were excised from the Doha edition of the New York Times International Edition, leaving in their places large swaths of empty newspaper and a small note explaining that the offending pieces had been “exceptionally removed.”

MICHELANGELO SIGNORILE. The religious right appears intent on criminalizing gay sex again. ‘The reality of that may sound crazy and horrifying, but just a year and a half ago, many things sounded crazy and horrifying. The U.S. is separating children from their parents at the border (and dragging its feet on reuniting them, even under court order) and the president of the United States publicly sided with a longtime adversary over American intelligence, which he continues to attack. And it appears Roe v. Wade will be overturned. So anything can happen.’

POOL BOYS. Luke Evans and rumored boyfriend Victor Turpin hang get wet in Italy.

SHIRO. Voltron: Legendary Defender Paladin is gay. “The revelation on the panel is significant for a few reasons. First, it establishes the leader of the Voltron paladins as an LGBT character, a rarity in sci-fi or genre programming. Shiro is almost universally beloved by his fellow paladins and is a respected war veteran and pilot even before the series began.”

NIKKI HALEY TO YOUNG CONSERVATIVES. Stop the online “own the libs” mentality: “I know that it’s fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you’re accomplishing when you do this — are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading? We’ve all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn’t leadership — it’s the exact opposite. Real leadership is about persuasion, it’s about movement, it’s bringing people around to your point of view. Not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do.”

HOCUS POCUS. Disney sequel is a lesbian love story? “Last week Disney released a novelized version of Hocus Pocus. The first third of the book is just a retelling of the movie; the second is a whole new story, which is rumored to be the basis for the new Hocus Pocus Disney Channel movie. AND IT IS GAAAAAAY.”

LIQUOR DAY OF THE DAY. Happy National Tequila Day.

MELTDOWN OF THE DAY. Andy Cohen at LaGuardia.

ENGLISH SLANG OF THE DAY. From Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Maxs Souza.