Thousands Demonstrate Across Israel in Protest of Government’s New Surrogacy Law Which Excludes Gay People

Thousands of people took to the streets of Jerusalem, Haifa, Carmiel, and Tel Aviv on Sunday morning to protest the government’s new surrogacy law which excludes gay couples and single men.

The Times of Israel reports: “The main southbound artery through [Tel Aviv] was temporarily blocked by thousands of marchers waving the rainbow flag of the pride movement. In Jerusalem hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the prime minister’s residence, waving Israeli and rainbow flags. There were also demonstrations in the northern cities of Haifa and Carmiel and the southern city of Beersheba. Three people were arrested in the Jerusalem protests, including a candidate for the Meretz party in the next municipal elections. It was not immediately clear what led to their arrest.”

Adds The Jerusalem Post: “The demonstrations mark the beginning of a nation-wide strike in protest against the country’s new surrogacy law, passed Wednesday last week, that denies state-supported surrogacy to homosexual couples and single men. Hundreds of companies and organizations throughout Israel have expressed their support for the strike.”

התחילו לצעוד. ככה מארגנים מחאה. pic.twitter.com/rmPHPI4g0U — מר קו 🔥 (@seniorlineo) July 22, 2018