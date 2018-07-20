Jeanine Pirro Wails to Hannity About Whoopi Goldberg Tirade: ‘I Felt Like I Was Less Than Dirt’

Jeanine Pirro went running to Sean Hannity on Thursday after Whoopi Goldberg, having had enough of her defense of Trump’s hateful and abusive policies and behavior, unloaded on the FOX News host.

“I just felt that today was a microcosm of what is happening in America as the left suffers from this Trump Derangement Syndrome,” said Pirro to Hannity.

Added Pirro of the Whoopi encounter: She said ‘F you. F you.’ And I said, did you just say, ‘F you?’ Then she said, ‘get the F out of this building.’ And I felt like I was less than dirt. I couldn’t believe that I went there to have a conversation. I got thrown off the set, thrown out of the building, and as I walked away, she is yelling at me, ‘get the F out of this building!’ Sean, It’s sad.”