Jeanine Pirro Thanks Whoopi Goldberg for Making Her Book #1: WATCH

Judge Jeanine Pirro addressed her blow up on The View on Friday in remarks on her show Saturday night: “Some of you may not know that I’ve known Whoopi Goldberg for years and our relationship, until this week, has always been friendly. Furthermore I’ve been a guest on ‘The View’ many times before Thursday’s appearance, and was always treated with respect. To Whoopi, I accept that you and I have different views on what happened both on and off the air. And that we have completely different takes on President Trump and the job he’s doing. So let’s agree to disagree and put this episode to bed.”

The Hill reports that Pirro also thanked The View for sending her book to #1: “I do want to thank Whoopi and the ladies of ‘The View’ for helping to make my book ‘Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy’ hit No. 1 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.”