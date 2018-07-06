Trump Defends Rep. Jim Jordan as Fifth Wrestler Says He Willfully Ignored Sexual Abuse as Coach

A fourth former wrestler has come forward to accuse Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of willfully ignoring the sexual abuse of wrestlers by the team doctor as coach at Ohio State.

NBC News reports: “The wrestler, Shawn Dailey, said he was groped half a dozen times by Dr. Richard Strauss in the mid-1990s, when Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach. Dailey said he was too embarrassed to report the abuse directly to Jordan at the time, but he said Jordan took part in conversations where Strauss’ abuse of many other team members came up…Dailey spoke out two days after NBC News reported that three former wrestlers who were coached by Jordan more than two decades ago accused the GOP congressman of turning a blind eye to Strauss’ alleged abuse and then lying about it. Jordan denied knowing anything about the abuse and continues to do so.”

UPDATE. And then there were five, including a UFC world champ.

Donald Trump said he believes Jordan, who denied the allegations (above): “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent.”

Jordan’s office claimed on Thursday that he was being “bullied” by one of the wrestlers who had contacted him: ‘Rep. Jim Jordan’s office will contact Capitol Hill police after receiving emails from an alleged victim of sexual abuse at Ohio State University when the Ohio Republican was an assistant wrestling coach, a source within the office told CNN Wednesday. The source added that the messages were vaguely threatening in nature in part because of the amount of emails sent, and that Jordan did not respond to the emails because he felt the man was “bullying him.”‘