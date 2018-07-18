Jude Law Breaks His Silence on Playing Non-Explicitly Gay Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Senator on Russian Interference: ‘We are in a 9/11 Level National Emergency Because Our Country is Under Attack’ – WATCH

Jude Law has broken his silence about the sexual orientation of his character, the young Dumbledore, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Beasts director David Yates and author JK Rowling became embroiled in controversy earlier this year after it was reported that the character would not be “explicitly” gay.

In February, news broke that Yates would “not explicitly” reference young Dumbledore’s sexual orientation.

Last year, author J.K. Rowling hinted that Dumbledore’s sexual orientation would be addressed: “I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship. … We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned … watch this space.”

Following Yates’ interview, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment to Rowling, and she was having none of it, clapping back at fans on Twitter and telling them to be patient.

Law offered some of the same sentiment in a new interview with EW.

Said Law: “…as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; he’s multifaceted. I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film? What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time. You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once.”