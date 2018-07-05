Kevin Spacey Hit with Three Additional Sexual Assault Claims

Proud Dads Make Surprise Visit to Pick Up Their Gay Kids for Pride in Emotional Viral Video: WATCH

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating three new claims of sexual assault by actor Kevin Spacey.

The BBC reports: “Between February and April of this year, police received allegations that the American actor sexually assaulted men in London and Gloucester. This brings the number of claims against Spacey being investigated by London police to six – five complaints of sexual assault and one of assault. The police have not confirmed the name of the person being investigated. Two of the latest allegations are said to have occurred in London – Westminster (1996) and Lambeth (2008) – and the third in Gloucester (2013).”

Last November, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey sexually assaulted her teen son on Nantucket in 2016.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.

Spacey plays con man Ron Levin in the upcoming film Billionaire Boys Club, co-starring Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, set to open in August. The film, in which Spacey cons a group of young traders into launching a Ponzi scheme, is based on a true story of ’80s Wall Street greed. It’s Spacey’s first film since he was replaced by Christopher Plummer in All The Money in the World after multiple allegations of sexual assault.