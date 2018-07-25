Michael Cohen Not Seeking a Pardon from Trump and is Dedicated to Telling the Truth, Claims Attorney: WATCH

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis appeared on Good Morning America following the revelation of the Cohen-Trump tape on CNN Tuesday night. Davis said that Cohen won’t be seeking a pardon from Trump and is committed to the truth.

Said Davis: “Michael Cohen has turned a corner in his life, and he’s now dedicated to telling the truth to everyone, and we’ll see what happens….This is about truth versus lying, and ultimately Donald Trump is going to be done in by the truth.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Michael Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos; says there are "certainly" more tapes, and that Michael Cohen is not seeking a pardon from the President: https://t.co/m55qCWk199 pic.twitter.com/UXZPHIad1X — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti lashed out at Cohen and Davis in a tweet on Tuesday night: “Mr. Davis is a good lawyer but his client Mr. Cohen is not innocent nor is he a victim. He is a co-conspirator dishonest thug who continues to refuse to come clean & do the right thing. They are playing you & aiming for a pardon. Where is the rest of the evidence & tapes? # Basta”

Mr. Davis is a good lawyer but his client Mr. Cohen is not innocent nor is he a victim. He is a co-conspirator dishonest thug who continues to refuse to come clean & do the right thing. They are playing you & aiming for a pardon. Where is the rest of the evidence & tapes? #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 25, 2018

Replied Davis: “And Mr. Avenatti is in litigation. People in litigation say things about one another then they settle and everything is fine. What he’s saying about Mr. Cohen is not true. It’s part of a litigation attack and it happens between lawyers.”