BREAKING: Attorney Lanny Davis Suggests Michael Cohen Has Information That Will Incriminate Trump

by Andy Towle
July 9, 2018 | 9:58am

Lanny Davis, the Clinton ally and former White House lawyer now representing Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, posted a tweet this morning suggesting that Cohen has incriminating material on Trump.

Tweeted Davis: “Did really say on Sunday shows that should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth? Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of “truth”? Trump/Giuliani next to the word “truth” = oxymoron. Stay tuned.

Here’s what Giuliani said over the weekend: “Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government. We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong. The president did nothing wrong with him…As long as he tells the truth, we’re — we’re home free.”

