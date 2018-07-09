Attorney Lanny Davis Suggests Michael Cohen Has Information That Will Incriminate Trump

Kevin Spacey Got ‘Handsy’ with Actor Guy Pearce, Who Says He Regrets Talking About It — WATCH

Lanny Davis, the Clinton ally and former White House lawyer now representing Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, posted a tweet this morning suggesting that Cohen has incriminating material on Trump.

Tweeted Davis: “Did @ rudygiuliani really say on Sunday shows that @ michaelcohen212 should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth? Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of “truth”? Trump/Giuliani next to the word “truth” = oxymoron. Stay tuned. # thetruthmatters”

Did @rudygiuliani really say on Sunday shows that @michaelcohen212 should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth? Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of “truth”? Trump/Giuliani next to the word “truth” = oxymoron. Stay tuned. #thetruthmatters — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 9, 2018

Here’s what Giuliani said over the weekend: “Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government. We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong. The president did nothing wrong with him…As long as he tells the truth, we’re — we’re home free.”

Pres. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos: "Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government. We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong. The president did nothing wrong with him" https://t.co/IK2UIiHS5f #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/lFewJyvaw3 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 8, 2018

