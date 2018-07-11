Larry Kramer, Croatia, Kathy Griffin, RuPaul, Arizona, Colton Haynes, Papa Johns, Hawaii, Asbestos: HOT LINKS

FIRST VIDEO. Thai boys rescued from cave recovering in hospital.

PILOT TIME. RuPaul explores daytime talk show.

LARRY KRAMER. For gays, the worst is yet to come, again: “We’ve come a certain distance from such a blanket suffocation. But by the time a modicum of acceptance by the outside world starts to arrive, we are visited with a plague. It is a plague of disease, and with our new president it continues to be a plague of hate. There is not one cabinet member who has supportive or welcoming words for us. Every week, it seems, Mr. Trump appoints another judge who is on record as hating us. They will serve for many years. A new Supreme Court will further echo this disdain.”

CARCINOGEN. Russian mining company puts Trump’s face on pallets of asbestos. ‘Uralasbest, one of the world’s largest producers and sellers of asbestos, has taken to adorning pallets of its product with a seal of Trump’s face, along with the words “Approved by Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States”.’

ARIZONA. Christian extremist law firm challenges Phoenix nondiscrimination ordinance: ‘In new legal filings, attorneys for Alliance Defending Freedom are telling the Arizona Supreme Court that the U.S. Constitution protects not only the right of individuals to speak but also their right to not be compelled to say things they do not believe. In this case, they contend that a Phoenix anti-discrimination ordinance is effectively telling Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, the owners of Brush & Nib Studio, that they have to design wedding invitations for customers that “celebrate” same-sex marriages. And that, the legal papers argue, violates the religious beliefs of the “Christian artists.”’

HAWAII. Supreme Court rejects Christian extremist law firm’s appeal of a lower court ruling that the business had violated Hawaii’s anti-discrimination statute when it denied a room to a lesbian couple because of their sexual orientation.

OH CANADA. Colton Haynes has arrived in Vancouver.

PAPA JOHNS. Founder used N-word in conference call: ‘John Schnatter—the founder, chairman and public face of pizza chain Papa John’s—used the N-word on a conference call in May, a source with knowledge of the event told Forbes. The call was arranged between Papa John’s executives and marketing agency Laundry Service. It was designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus. Schnatter caused an uproar in November 2017 when he waded into the debate over national anthem protests in the NFL and partly blamed the league for slowing sales at Papa John’s.’

I JUST WON’T GO DOWN. Nightline interviews Kathy Griffin.

WORLD CUP VIDEO OF THE DAY. Croatian firefighters can’t watch last penalty.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Eddie Cheng.